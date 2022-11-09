Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden has claimed that "all Governments commit human rights abuses" prior to Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup and has called for further scrutiny to be placed on bidding countries.

Although FIFA adjusted the requirements for potential hosts in 2012, after Qatar was awarded the 2022 hosting rights in 2010, Worden has warned of "Groundhog Day" unless a further overhaul of selection criteria is implemented.

"For many fans, athletes, and others the last decade has been a very bitter lesson," Worden said at a Sports and Rights Alliance media briefing about Qatar 2022.

"The highest bidder, whoever can put the most money on the table, gets to host the World Cup without a human rights framework in place.

"I want to be clear that all Governments commit human rights abuses.

"All Governments need this scrutiny, all Governments need this framework, all federations need this framework.

"Without a framework there is no way to address it.

"It [the problem] isn’t that Qatar could not host the World Cup, it's that over the succeeding 12 years the Qatari Government did not make adequate reforms.

Human Rights Watch's Minky Worden warns of Groundhog Day if further scrutiny is not placed on bidding countries for future events ©Getty Images

"They made a number of migrant labour reforms for the 95 per cent of the workforce that helped build and deliver the World Cup but those reforms were too little, too late and were not fully implemented."

Despite FIFA's plea to teams due to play at the World Cup to "focus on the football", many players have ignored the request and aired their concerns about the host country.

Captains of 10 European teams have said they will wear "One Love" armbands to promote diversity and inclusion, as same-sex relationships in Qatar are criminalised.

Australia's squad has also released a video urging Qatar to abolish its anti-LGBTQ+ laws while the German side wore t-shirts showing support for migrant workers at the event.

These measures have been congratulated by Worden.

"I want to commend the players including the Socceroos, the German national football team, many players around the world," she said.

"They are unionised and they have spoken up about the right of workers to form unions to strike if conditions are poor.

"It's really been inspiring to see players, fans and other affected groups engage but for the future they are going to have to demand a seat at the table or we will be facing Groundhog Day where over and over again the most beloved and largest sports events go to very serious human rights abusers."