Table tennis sports manager for Paris 2024 Gilles de la Bourdonnaye has visited the World Para Table Tennis Championships in what is said to underline close cooperation between the Games Organising Committee and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

The Championships are taking place in Granada and are set to conclude on Saturday (November 12).

It is the first time that Spain has played host to the event.

"We have enjoyed excellent co-operation with the ITTF for a long time; they have been most supportive, very open," said de la Bourdonnaye.

"It has been just perfect, good feedback and good tips.

"We are all working closely together, we are all in the same boat."

The ITTF has claimed that the Andalucian event has taken Para table tennis to a new level.

Gilles de la Bourdonnaye feels that the 2022 World Para Table Tennis Championships have set a new bar for tournament organisation in the sport ©RFETM/Alvaro Diaz Moreno

The sport's competitions at the Paris 2024 Paralympics are due to take place between July 27 and August 10 of that year in the Paris Expo complex.

"I've spoken to players from many countries, all are delighted with Andalucia, everything is running smoothly, accessibility is good, the sport presentation is very good; for me there is a new norm.

"It is important to be here as this is the last World Para Championships before Paris 2024.

"My two main takeaways so far are about racket control and players' lounge.

"These are two important parts of the athletes' journey, and both needs to be comfortable and stress-free."

Prior to his administrative career, de la Bourdonnaye won three Paralympic gold medals in table tennis.

The 49-year-old won singles and team titles at Atlanta 1996 before another team triumph at Sydney 2000.