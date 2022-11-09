Lawyers for double Olympic basketball gold medallist Brittney Griner have said that she has been moved from a detention centre outside Moscow to a penal colony.

The location to which she has been taken has not yet been disclosed by her legal representatives.

Russian authorities have said that this would be advised to her representatives but the procedure might take up to 14 days.

American officials had visited Griner shortly before she was moved.

Griner had been arrested at a Moscow airport on February 17, a week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brittany Griner was sentenced to nine years after being found guilty of possession of Cannabis oil and smuggling ©Getty Images

She had been returning to play in the Russian Premier League for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the close season of the Women’s National Basketball Association competition in America.

Griner was charged after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

The substance is banned in Russia.

In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years for possession and drug smuggling.

She had pleaded guilty to the charges.

#FreeBrittneyGriner 264 days my sister and friend @brittneygriner. There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not praying for your well being and getting you home! Stay strong my friend! #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/l5m4lkfSxS — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 8, 2022

Griner had an appeal against the sentence rejected on October 25.

Attempts to arrange a prisoner swap had also been unsuccessful.

Singer Cher today posted a message on social media when the news of Griner's transfer was made public.

"What is the US doing to free her?" Cher asked.

"She's sent to penal colony, its hard labour, no meds and people die, US has no idea where she is" Cher's message continued.

Attempts to arrange a prisoner swap for Griner have also been unsuccessful.