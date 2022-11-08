International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended a private British Olympic Association (BOA) dinner for stakeholders following a personal invitation from the body's chairman Sir Hugh Robertson.

Bach was in Britain to attend the 51st International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Before the Championships he was present at the dinner in London and was also joined by Princess Anne who has been a member of the IOC since 1988.

A number of Olympic champions were present at the dinner including the women's curling team that won gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Skip Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, and Mili Smith won the country's third Olympic curling tournament in February to add to the men's Chamonix 1924 and women's Salt Lake City 2002 successes.

IOC President Thomas Bach was in Liverpool last Friday for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.



Welcomed by FIG President Morinari Watanabe, he was joined by Nadia Comaneci and met athletes before and after the evening.



👉https://t.co/u6nlsFYtHh pic.twitter.com/u6Oczkwa5b — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) November 7, 2022

Double Tokyo 2020 swimming champion Tom Dean also attended following his 200 metres freestyle and 4x200m freestyle victories in the Japanese capital.

Weightlifting silver medallist from the postponed Games Emily Campbell was at the event too.

Her 283 kilograms attempt in the women's over-87kg competition was bettered only by China's Li Wenwen, who set an Olympic record with a 320kg lift.

Prior to the dinner, Bach had met with the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram to discuss the hosting of international sporting events in the city.

At the FIG World Championships the German presented the gold medal to newly crowned men's all-around world champion Hashimoto Daiki of Japan.