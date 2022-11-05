Al Ain in United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to welcome shooters for the eighth edition of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships.

Scheduled to be held until November 17, the third World Championships in Asia and the first in the Middle East will see 271 athletes from 54 nations take part.

The event organised by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination offers 31 Paralympic quotas at Paris 2024.

Beijing 2008 gold medallist and defending world champion Matt Skelhon will be leading the charge for Britain in the mixed 10 metres air rifle prone SH1.

After failing to win a medal at the last World Championships, UAE will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage with Tokyo 2020 men’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 Paralympic champion Abdulla Sultan Alaryani tipped to take gold.

After topping the medals table in 2019 in Sydney, Ukraine will be hoping to repeat the feat with Oleksii Denysiuk and Iryna Liakhu being the main contenders.

India, with the largest contingent of 15, has a mix of youngsters and former champions in charge.

Manish Narwal, the Tokyo 2020 mixed 50m pistol SH1 champion, will be the country’s main medal hope.

Paralympic champions like Iran’s Sareh Javanmardi, Serbia’s Dragan Ristic, Philip Jonsson of Sweden and South Korea’s Yunri Lee will all battle it out for 27 medal events, including the Para trap and vision impaired (VI) shooting events.