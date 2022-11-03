Luiza Gega, who won the first European athletics title for Albania in earning 3,000 metres steeplechase gold at Munich 2022, presented "Olympic Order" awards to two key figures in the nation’s sport at the 27th General Assembly of the Albanian National Olympic Committee (KOKSH).

In company with the KOKSH secretary general, Gerti Shima, the pioneering athlete presented the award to Gazmend Çaçi and Gjergj Ruli for inspiring Albania’s youth to participate in sport through their international achievements in respectively, basketball and athletics.

Four new members were elected to the KOKSH Executive Committee in Alfred Tahiraj, Dritan Shakohoxha, Julinda Dhame and Tonin Binoshaj, who were confirmed as members with a mandate until 2025.

Four new members were elected to the Executive Committee of Albania's National Olympic Committee at its recent General Assembly ©anolympic.org

The gathering also saw the election of the three founding members who will make up the National Olympic Committee’s Sports Arbitration Council.

The assembly was opened by KOKSH President Fidel Ylli, who gave a presentation on the work that had been completed by the organisation since its last meeting and provided a list of objectives for 2023.

Delegates present at the assembly also elected Skënder Kaçupi, Eralda Cani and Marjana Semini as the founding members of the newly formed Sports Arbitration Council.

Kaçupi, who was proposed by the Athletes’ Commission, received 47 votes out of the 58 available while Cani, who was proposed by the country’s National Federations, received 50 votes.

Semini was proposed as a candidate by the public and received 46 votes to confirm her position.