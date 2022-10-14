The British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has announced a deal with German supermarket chain Aldi to boost the organisation's football programme.

Aldi has agreed to become the headline partner of BUCS football for the 2022-2023 season featuring more than 640 men's and women's leagues.

The agreement with BUCS comes after Aldi struck deals with individual clubs including Loughborough University, University of Birmingham and Newcastle University.

"We are delighted to have one of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains on board," said BUCS chief executive Vince Mayne.

"Our football programme remains one of the most popular, with thousands of athletes taking to field each year, representing their university and developing skills to stand them in great stead for their future career.

BUCS has more than 640 men's and women's football leagues ©Getty Images

"We look forward to working with Aldi this year and providing them with the opportunity to engage with our talented athletes both on and off the pitch."

Kelly Stokes, human resources director of Aldi, added: "The Aldi Graduate [Area Manager] Programme plays a key role in our ongoing business growth and securing a partnership with BUCS for the 2022-2023 season will continue to showcase our commitment to prospective candidates across all of the universities involved.

"We’re so excited to engage with the athletes and promote the opportunities available once they graduate then in great stead for their future career.

