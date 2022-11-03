Four-time cycling gold medallist at Birmingham 2022 Aaron Gate will soon be sans mullet ©Getty Images

New Zealand cyclist Aaron Gate, who won three track golds and the road race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, will shave off his iconic mullet in support of men's health.

The 31-year-old's mullet featured heavily in media coverage of his Birmingham 2022 achievements - eight years after taking bronze in the points race at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Now he has decided to part with it to raise funds for the Movember campaign, which seeks to raise awareness of men's health issues by getting men to grow moustaches in November.

"I've done Movember a few times before and I’m a big fan of the incredible job they do raising awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men's mental health and suicide prevention," said Gate.

New Zealand's Aaron Gate, pictured after winning the road race at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, will shave off his celebrated mullet to raise funds for Movember ©Getty Images
"Usually I do the traditional mo grow but this year I wanted to mix it up a bit and with the mullet getting a good bit of profile in Birmingham I thought it might get a few people interested in donating."

Gate, who also won Olympic team pursuit bronze at the London 2012 Olympics and took the world omnium title a year later, will shave the mullet at the end of the month.

Gate says he will be sad to see the mullet go and hopes it will not affect his aerodynamics on the track.

"I've gotten used to it and my wife actually really likes it as well," Gate added.

"I’ve had a few people tell me the mullet must be my lucky charm but I can always bring it back if need be!"

Gate will also be donating one of his signed Birmingham 2022 New Zealand Team t-shirts to the person with the largest single donation on his Movember page.