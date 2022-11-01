Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has called on the support of fellow Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members to fight back against the banning of the nation's athletes across sport - a sanction implemented following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

He claims to be opposing the politicisation of sport and destroying the "principles of Olympism", saying Russian athletes faced "the strongest pressure from the collective West".

"The SCO member states are unanimous that sports competitions should remain an effective and accessible tool for building trust and mutual understanding between peoples," said Mishustin at a SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"Together we must fight any attempts to destroy the lofty principles of Olympism."

There is also hopes to create an association of sports organisations in the region too, as put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latest SCO Summit last month in Samarkand.

"Athletes from our countries will be able to demonstrate their achievements in a fair fight at major competitions," added Mishustin.

"Moreover, the emphasis will be placed not only on professional, but first of all - for mass sports."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation held its Summit last month in Uzbekistan ©Getty Images

This group was formed in 2001, starting with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan have since become members, with Iran and Belarus set to do so too.

Afghanistan and Mongolia are also observers; while Sri Lanka, Turkey, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Armenia, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are all dialogue partners too; with Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar and United Arab Emirates all interested in getting this status too.

A working group on Physical Culture and Sports between the members has been formed too.

Russian athletes and officials remain banned across most of the sporting community, with only the International Boxing Association allowing them back so far.

Others such as the International Ski and Snowboard Federation have discussed the possibility of changing their rules soon too.