Australian Government still not committed to Gabba redevelopment promised in Brisbane 2032 bid

Brisbane's plans for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics are under fresh doubt as the Australian Government has still not committed to upgrading the Gabba.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, is set to be used as the focal venue for the Games in a decade's time and host athletics events.

However, in order to meet the standards required, a renovation has been proposed by the Queensland Government.

Australian media has reported that there is uncertainty from the Federal Government over the stadium upgrade.

"I'm not aware that a decision has been made on what the stadium arrangements will be for the 2032 Olympics," said Senator for Queensland, Anthony Chisholm, as reported by 7News.

"No decision has been made on if a new stadium is needed and if so where it's going to be."

The proposed Gabba renovation would involve demolishing the foundations of the 41,000-seat stadium and rebuilding it with new grandstands to increase the capacity to around 50,000 and include a running track.

Originally estimated at AUD1 billion (£55.5 million/$64 million/€64.1million) in cost, reports now indicate the cost could be as high as AUD2.5 billion (£1.4 million/$1.6 million/€1.6 million).

The plan would necessitate the destruction of nearby East Brisbane State School and Raymond Park in Kangaroo Point.

Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles has expressed determination that the Gabba redevelopment will take place ©Getty Images

Despite the opposition to the proposal, the Queensland Government is still determined to see the plans approved.

"The commitment we made was that we would redevelop the Gabba, that is very much our plan," said Steven Miles, Deputy Premier of Queensland, as reported by 7News.

A protest took place at the threatened school this month.

Supporters linked arms around the school, with pupils holding signs pleading for the demolition not to take place.

Jonathan Sriranganathan, councillor for The Gabba Ward, asked: "What kind of sick, twisted Government would prioritise funding to demolish and rebuild sports stadiums ahead of housing homeless people and creating more domestic violence crisis accommodation?"

"This must be the first time in Queensland history that elected representatives from all three levels of Government are saying 'no' to massive spending on a sports stadium in their electorate - that should raise a big red flag for the relevant Ministers."