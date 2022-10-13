Two multi-use tower blocks could be built next to focal Brisbane 2032 venue

Two multi-use blocks could be built next to the Brisbane Cricket Ground - which is set to be the centrepiece of the 2032 Olympic Games.

Revised plans have been tabled to Brisbane City Council for two further towers to be created alongside the existing Silk Lane apartment building.

The planned towers that would overlook the Brisbane Cricket Ground - commonly known as The Gabba - are expected to boast 385 units, due to be used for apartments as well as art and science spaces.

There are also plans to create 654 car parking places.

Under the proposals, the developers are planning to create a public garden, gallery and function space - called STEAMM, as reported by the Brisbane Times.

The Gabba is set to undergo a redevelopment in time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics ©Getty Images

"The applicant and project team felt there was a significant opportunity to increase height-density in this location, coupled with a significantly improved design and community outcomes," a document put forward to the City Council read.

The Gabba is set to undergo a AUD1 billion (£576 million/$697 million/€681 million) redevelopment for Brisbane 2032.

However, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned that the cost of the project could exceed original estimations because of rising inflation.

The venue is expected to host Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Brisbane was confirmed as the host of the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics last year.