The Blitzboks won men's rugby sevens gold at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) says it has dished out ZAR3.1 million (£148,000/$171,000/€172,000) in incentives following the Commonwealth Games.

South Africa won 27 medals, seven of them gold, at Birmingham 2022.

Gold medallists were given ZAR100,000 (£4,800/$5,500/€5,500), runners-up ZAR50,000 (£2,400/$2,800/€2,800) and bronze medallists ZAR25,000 (£1,200/$1,400/€1,400).

Every member of the victorious men's rugby sevens team are entitled to the full amount. 

Swimmers Lara van Niekerk - twice - Pieter Coetze and Tatjana Schoenmaker all won gold medals.

Judoka Michaela Whitebooi and sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu - who has a visual impairment - won South Africa's other gold medals.

The money behind the incentives has come from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and South Africa's National Lotteries Commission.

Lara van Niekerk won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Lara van Niekerk won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"We are proud of our athletes' achievements at the Commonwealth Games and the incentive is a small reward to say thank you for representing our nation well," said SASCOC chief executive Nozipho Jafta.

"We are aware of the hard work our athletes and coaches put into competing at the event and they deserve a token of appreciation.

"Winning a medal is a huge achievement and something to cherish for life."

Medallists' coaches have also been financially rewarded too - ZAR 15,000 (£715/$830/€835) for a gold medal, ZAR10,000 (£475/$550/€555) for silver and ZAR5,000 (£240/$275/€280) for a third-place finish.