Nozipho Jafta has been appointed as the new chief executive of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Jafta will start the role in January, four years after the last permanent SASCOC chief executive, Tubby Reddy, was sacked.

Jafta is currently an operations, sales, marketing, communication and stakeholder relations executive at Autopax, a bus company.

Before that, Jafta was acting chief executive of the organisation and has worked in sponsorships, marketing and events for South African Airways.

That role included collaborating with SASCOC over South African Airways' sponsorship deals relating to the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics and Paralympics.

"We are very excited about this appointment and we believe that having a permanent CEO is very critical in stabilising and turning SASCOC around," SASCOC President Barry Hendricks said.

"We went through a very rigorous process, involving independent consultants and panel, and believe that we have the right candidate for the job.

"She will be working very closely with us in addressing financial and governance issues and most importantly rebuilding the SASCOC brand and stakeholder confidence to attract sponsors and stabilise the organisation."

South Africa's National Olympic Committee has been without a permanent chief executive since ©Getty Images

Hendricks added that "she is no stranger in our environment" and that "SASCOC is definitely going to benefit from the extensive experience that Nozipho has in both private and public sector".

Ravi Govender has been SASCOC's most recent acting chief executive.

Reddy, the last permanent chief executive, died last month aged 62.

He was ultimately sacked in January 2018 - six months after being suspended - following a lengthy investigation into misconduct which focused on claims Reddy sent pornographic material to female colleagues.

It was also alleged that Reddy had failed to follow proper labour practice when he appointed a company to investigate SASCOC staff, but Reddy repeatedly denied wrongdoing, claiming he was targeted by groups who wanted to gain control of SASCOC.

Reddy had notably led Durban's successful bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, although Durban would be stripped of the honour in 2017 following a series of missed financial deadlines.

SASCOC has had a tumultuous few years since Reddy's departure, with Hendricks - who had been Acting President, and was then placed on "special leave" while being investigated over a claim he had blocked the candidacy of rivals - elected President on a full-time basis in November 2020.