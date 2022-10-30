The election of Esther Briz Zamorano has completed the World Rowing Athletes' Commission with the Spaniard set to serve as the coastal rowing representative.

The 2021 coastal rowing and beach sprints world champion was elected by participating athletes at this year's edition of the event in Wales.

As well as excelling at coastal rowing, Briz Zamorano is decorated in the traditional disciplines.

She is a 15-time national champion of Spain and three-time winner of the Head of the Charles Regatta.

She joins Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Emma Twigg of New Zealand, Lithuanian silver medallist from Rio 2016 Mindaugas Griškonis, Niels Van Zandweghe of Belgium and Para rowing representative Benjamin Pritchard of Britain on the Commission.

The Athletes' Commission is made up of 10 members in total, who are active or recently retired athletes.

Five members are elected and the other five are appointed by the World Rowing Council.

Esther Briz Zamorano was elected to the Athletes' Commission by participants of the World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals ©Getty Images

Following the elections, the Council made its decision on the final members and took into consideration different factors such as continuity, skills, gender balance, and universality for the selections.

Swedish world champion Frida Svensson, Poland's Julia Michalska-Plotkowiak, and Robin Prendes of the United States were all re-appointed while Olympic bronze medallist Luke Letcher of Australia, and Israeli Nazanin Malaei were brought in for the first time.

The Commission serves to represent active elite rowers and to act as a liaison between World Rowing and the athlete community.

Members are set to serve a four-year period, with the term beginning on January 1 2023.

The Commission chair is still set to be named.

They will be elected by the new members, ratified by the Council, and will sit on the World Rowing Council and Executive Committee.