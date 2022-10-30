England and Canada each overpowered historic rivals to set up a semi-final showdown at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

A try from Sarah Hunter and a Marlie Packer double gave England a commanding first-half lead against Australia at Auckland's Waitakere Stadium, although Emily Chancellor touched down just before the interval to give Australia hope.

That was as good as it got for the Australians, however.

Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews added further tries and Packer completed her hat-trick as England won 41-5.

Canada then beat the United States 32-11 at the same venue, but had to come from behind after Joanna Kitlinski's early try gave the Americans the lead.

McKinley Hunt, Karen Paqui, Paige Farries and Alex Tessier all scored Canadian tries in response.

The final score was 32-11 in Canada's favour.

Third-ranked Canada will play top-ranked England in the first semi-final at Eden Park - also in Auckland - next Saturday (November 5).

Hosts and defending champions New Zealand will play France in the other semi-final of the 15-a-side women's rugby union tournament.