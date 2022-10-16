New Zealand thrash Wales and Fiji's women record first Rugby World Cup win

Hosts New Zealand hammered Wales 56-12 at the Rugby World Cup and are through to the quarter-finals, while there was also a dramatic win for Fiji - their first at this level.

Eight different players scored tries for New Zealand as the defending champions ran in 10 in total at Auckland's Waitakere Stadium.

Wales are in good shape to make the last eight of this 15-a-side women's tournament despite the loss.

Wales are third in Pool A and currently one of the best-ranked third-place teams.

Fiji are third in Pool C, with a worse points difference, after their dramatic victory over South Africa.

Karalaina Naisewa touched down under the posts in the 79th minute as Fiji responded brilliantly to going behind.

A successful conversion gave the Fijians a 21-17 victory.

Canada beat Italy 22-12 in the day's other game, with Emily Tuttosi scoring two tries.

Pool B leaders Canada are guaranteed a quarter-final spot.

All of today's matches were played at Waitakere Stadium and the group stage is due to conclude next weekend.