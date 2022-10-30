Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) President Gerry O'Mahony has hailed a "remarkable number of governance and reform actions" undertaken by the national governing body.

Ireland's Minister for Sport Jack Chambers criticised the decision of IABA members to reject proposed reforms in July, which led to plans for a 15 per cent cut in its core funding.

However, Chambers last month noted that more than 70 per cent of reform recommendations have since been accepted, leading to the funding cuts being postponed to allow the IABA further time on the remaining areas of concern.

With Tom Geraghty installed as interim chair, the IABA has begun the recruitment process for a permanent, independent chair.

Neil Gough has had his appointment to the Board ratified, and IABA-affiliated boxing clubs are to vote between three candidates for two vacant positions.

Achieving greater gender balance is among the top priorities outlined to Ireland's national governing bodies, and the IABA said that two of the unnamed Board candidates are women.

The IABA is in the process of establishing committees for Championship and Competitions, Athlete Performance and Selection, Coaching, and Refereeing and Judging, and reforms to the coach education pathway have also been cited.

O'Mahony said that plans were in place to implement the governance reforms.

"A remarkable number of governance and reform actions have been completed in recent weeks, showing true partnership between the Board of Directors, Officer Board and staff," he said.

Boxing is Ireland's most successful Olympic sport ©Getty Images

"As we have acknowledged, there is a schedule of work ahead which both Boards, and staff, are preparing to undertake.

"The pace of change, while swift, is measured and is targeted at improving the structures in which our boxers, our clubs and our community can thrive."

Interim chair Geraghty praised the work conducted so far, although acknowledged there is more to be done.

"We've made significant progress in the last three-and-a-half months, and we recognise there is more progress to be made," Geraghty commented.

"Recruitment and elections to the Board of Directors are cornerstone of that progress.

"Equally important is the establishment of committees to oversee competition elements of our sport.

"High quality officiating and coaching education will also ensure Irish boxing remains at its very high standard and will be equipped to aim even higher in the future because of the protocols and structures being developed today."

Interim chief executive John Nangle added that clubs' opinions would be sought on governance reforms to "inform the way in which we move towards achieving our governance goals".

Boxing is Ireland's most successful sport at the Olympic Games, with its 18 medals accounting for more than half of its total of 35 won.

The country topped the medals table at the recent Women's European Boxing Championships.