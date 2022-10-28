Prosecutors in Spain have dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazilian football star Neymar in relation to his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

Brazilian investment company DIS owned 40 per cent of the rights to Neymar as a player for Santos, and had argued that his transfer fee in his move to Barcelona was undervalued, meaning it lost out.

The prosecution has sought a two-year prison sentence and €10 million (£8.6 million/$9.9 million) fine for Neymar.

However, prosecutor Luis Garcia Canton told a Barcelona court that "there is not the slightest hint of crime", and asked for the "acquittal of all defendants", as reported by Reuters.

Neymar's parents, former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell and former Santos President Odilio Rodrigues and the two clubs concerned were among the other defendants.

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell, who the prosecution had sought a five-year jail term for, defended an alleged €40 million (£34.3 million/$39.8 million) from the club to Neymar in 2011 to ensure he would move once his Santos contract had expired.

"It's like when you buy an apartment and make a down payment ... it's paying to have a priority future right of what you want to acquire," Rosell said, as reported by Reuters.

The official transfer fee paid to Santos by Barcelona was €17.1 million (£14.7 million/$17.0 million), of which DIS received €6.8 million (£5.8 million/$6.8 million).

Neymar scored the winning penalty to clinch Brazil's first men's football gold at their home Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

Neymar had denied the allegations earlier in the trial, telling a court that he did not participate in negotiations over his move to Barcelona, but had signed what his father told him to.

The now 30-year-old was a poster boy for Brazil as it held the 2014 FIFA World Cup and Rio 2016 Olympics.

At the 2014 World Cup, he scored four goals to help Brazil reach the semi-finals, but injury ruled him out of the 7-1 thrashing by Germany.

He also scored four times in the men's football tournament at Rio 2016, including the opener in the final against Germany.

Neymar dispatched the penalty in the shootout which clinched Brazil's first men's football gold medal at the Olympics.

He had been part of the Brazil team which earned silver at London 2012.

Neymar won Spain's La Liga twice, the 2014-2015 UEFA Champions League and the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in what remains football's most expensive transfer at a reported €222 million (£190 million/$221 million).