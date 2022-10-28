New Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive to be named within a week, says Sports Minster

Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi has said a new chief executive of the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee will be appointed within a week.

Abodi confirmed that "two proposals" would be presented to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who will then make a decision on the appointment.

His comments came on a visit to the Chigi Palace in Rome after being appointed as Sports Minister by Meloni earlier this week.

Abodi admitted that he had been a contender to replace Vincenzo Novari as chief executive of Milan Cortina 2026 but added: "I am happy to have been called to the Government."

"In the Dpcm [Ministerial Decree] the powers entrusted to me include the Milan- Cortina 2026 Games," said Abodi.

"I will make two proposals [for chief executive]… and then Meloni will choose."

The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) has recently made an "urgent request" to Abodi to appoint a new chief executive of Milan Cortina 2026.

Former Milan Mayor Letizia Moratti, left, is being mooted as a candidate for the role as chief executive of Milan Cortina 2026 ©Getty Images

Plans to replace Novari were put on hold following the collapse of the previous unity Government.

At last month’s general election, Meloni, of the Brothers of Italy party, became what many consider the country's most right-wing leader since Benito Mussolini.

Former Milan Mayor Letizia Moratti, who is now vice-president of Lombardy, has been tipped to succeed Novari and has refused to confirm reports that she is the Italian Government’s choice for the top job.

Meloni has insisted her Brothers of Italy party should make the important "strategic decisions" for the 2026 Winter Olympics, including naming a successor to Novari.

Abodi takes up his new portfolio as CONI confirmed a remodelling of its budget after a deficit of €2.3 million (£1.99 million/$2.31 million) which has been attributed to increase in energy prices and management costs of the Olympic Preparation Centres.

He is the first Sports Minister in Italy since 2021.

In the previous Government, six-time Olympic fencing gold medallist Valentina Vezzali was undersecretary for sport.