The Accra 2023 African Games will leave a unique legacy in the form of a University of Sport for Development.

The University, according to the directive of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be formed through a transformation of the facilities that will be used for the Games at Borteyman, in the Greater Accra region.

This is one of the key mandates given by the President to the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

According to a release from accra2023ag.com, Sport for Development is "the intentional use of sport to achieve and address development and peace objectives.

"There is no University dedicated to this area of study in the whole of Africa, and arguably in the world.

"Therefore, the University of Sport for Development to be established in Ghana after the African Games would be unique.

"This visionary idea of the President will facilitate teaching and learning and research for the benefit of Africa and the entire globe.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left, has directed the University of Sport for Development to be formed through a transformation of the facilities that will be used for the Games at Borteyman ©Getty Images

"The LOC has put in place a Legacy sub-committee solely for the establishment of the new University…and has started putting together the curricula, the process for accreditation and other related requirements."

The University will run short, diploma and degree courses in diverse areas in sport that are not easily accessible to students and practitioners in Ghana, the sub-region and the continent as a whole.

Courses such as Sports Management, Sport Marketing, Sport Law, Injury Management, Event and Facility Management, Policy Design and Strategic Management in Sports will be on the curriculum.

The sporting facilities will also serve as a legacy for training, competition and tournaments and will serve as the basis of a high-performance centre.

Additional legacy benefits will accrue from the upgrade of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, rugby field and five associated hostels.