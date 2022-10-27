Tickets on sale soon for first women’s Finalissima as England take on Brazil at Wembley

England are set to meet Brazil on April 6 2023, when Wembley is due to stage the first women’s Finalissima between the European and South American football champions, with tickets due to go on sale on Monday (October 31).

The new competition has been organised as part of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and follows the highly successful final tournaments for both organisations in July this year.

The match will serve as another competitive landmark before the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand a few months later.

South American champions Brazil are due to meet European champions England in the first women's Finalissima at Wembley next April ©Getty Images

Tickets for the match are due to go on sale on Monday October 31 from 11am CET.

Fans are being urged to secure their seats early as a sell-out crowd is expected.

Ticket prices start from £7.50 ($8.60/€8.65) for children aged 16 or under and £15 ($17.35/€17.30) for adults, meaning a family of four will be able to watch some of the world’s best players from just £45 ($52.10/€51.95).

The match follows the success of the men’s Finalissima between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América champions Argentina in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd, and the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup 2022, which saw UEFA Youth League winners S.L. Benfica beat Uruguay’s Club Atlético Peñarol at the Estadio Centenario in August in Montevideo.

In September, the winners of the 2018 and 2022 UEFA Futsal EURO, Portugal, and the seven-time Futsal EURO winner Spain contested a final four tournament with 2022 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal winners Argentina and runners-up Paraguay in Buenos Aires, with Portugal lifting the trophy in the inaugural competition.