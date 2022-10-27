Japan's Shoma Uno is set to make his return after being crowned world champion in March and standing on the podium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at Skate Canada, set to start tomorrow in Mississauga.

He is the headliner in the men's event, with the home interest coming in the form of Keegan Messing.

China's Jin Boyang and Latvian Deniss Vasiljevs are part of the line-up too, as is Uno's 17-year-old compatriot Kao Miura, who placed second last week at Skate America behind the unstoppable American Ilia Malinin, who performed the quadruple axel again successfully.

Stephen Gogolov, also 17 from Canada, will look to recover from a string of injuries to replicate his achievements as the 2018 Junior Grand Prix Final champion.

Rika Kihira will be just as important for Japan in the women's event, returning after suffering a stress fracture in 2021 which caused her to miss Beijing 2022.

Rika Kihira looks to recover from injury woes at Skate Canada ©Getty Images

The two-time Four Continents champion was far down on her personal best routine earlier this month at the Japan Open, scoring 113.44 in the free skate compared to her highest 154.72 from 2018, so her form is unknown at the moment having not pulled out major tricks there.

South Korean You Young is still looking for her first Grand Prix gold, with the Youth Olympics champion coming off of good form in 2022, when she finished sixth in Beijing.

Japan's Rinka Watanabe and Canadian Madeline Schizas are in the line-up, as is another home favourite, Gabrielle Daleman, a team gold medallist at Pyeongchang 2018.

World bronze medallists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan will look to fare well in the pairs, while Canadian interest comes in the form of Kelly Ann Laurin, Loucas Ethier, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar.

Another pair of world bronze medallists, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, are Canada's best shot of a gold medal as they go in the ice dance.

Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will be challengers, as will Canada's Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.

Competition is to end on Sunday (October 30).