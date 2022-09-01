A survey has shown that attention towards Birmingham 2022 grew across Australia, the UK, India, Malaysia and Canada as the Games progressed ©Getty Images

Attention towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham rose sharply among adults in Australia and the United Kingdom, according to a new survey.

The research conducted by data analytical firm YouGov Sport found that the percentage of adults in Australia to hear anything positive or negative about the Games either from friends, family, the news or advertising increased from 23 per cent on July 6 to 30 per cent on August 4.

The UK saw a greater rise, jumping from 10 per cent on July 5 to 25 per cent on August 4.

Greater awareness could have been created in the Australian market thanks to the buzz of coming into the event as the overall medal toppers of Gold Coast 2018, before they sealed the top rank position again.

Australia, due to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, accumulated 78 golds, 59 silvers and 59 bronzes on home soil at Gold Coast 2018 while this time around they achieved 67 golds, 57 silvers and 54 bronzes.

Australia and the UK saw the biggest increase in attention for the markets surveyed ©YouGov
Meanwhile, more attention was created in the UK with hosts England claiming 176 medals to break their previous high of 174, which was set at Glasgow 2014.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also enjoyed their fair share of success as they won 51 gold, 28 silver and 18 bronze medals respectively.

More modest rises in attention were seen in Malaysia, India and Canada.

India's percentage increased from 19 per cent around a month before the event to 24 per cent and Malaysia's attention rate rose from 19 per cent to 22 per cent.

Canada's score grew by two, moving from three per cent to five per cent.

Canada completed the top three in the medal table with 92 medals, while India finished a position below on 61 medals and Malaysia made it into the top 10 on 23 medals.

Buzz among esports fans for the first Commonwealth Esports Championships closely mirrored the overall population ©YouGov
YouGov Sport also recorded the buzz among esports fans for the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships held alongside Birmingham 2022.

Research found that only Canada saw a noticeably higher buzz from esports fans compared to the overall population across the five markets.

The UK and India showed esports fans displaying slightly greater buzz in comparison to Malaysia and Australia where it fell behind the overall population.

An average sample size of 515 to 1,044 adults were taken in each market between July 6 and August 4 for the survey.