Choue proud of World Taekwondo demonstration team after America's Got Talent final display

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has praised the organisation's demonstration team after they featured in the final of America's Got Talent.

The 22-member team performed alongside fellow contestant Aidan Bryant, an aerialist, and American Olympic gymnastics medallists McKayla Skinner and Jordan Chiles.

Magician Dustin Tavella was announced as the show's winner - scooping a $1 million (£726,000/€850,000) cash prize and a headline show in Las Vegas - with Bryant finishing second and comedian Josh Blue coming third.

Despite missing out on winning the show, the team were lauded by the judges throughout the series.

In the auditions round they were fast-tracked through to the knockout stages after receiving a "golden buzzer" from host Terry Crews.

Their semi-final performance saw them put straight through to the final by three judges - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara.

The team's performances had a theme of peace and overcoming war and natural disasters.

"Everyone in the World Taekwondo family is immensely proud of the World Taekwondo demonstration team," said Choue.

"To have reached the final is an incredible achievement.

"Not only did they showcase the best of our sport to millions of people but they also promoted an important message - that peace is more precious than triumph.

"I am sure their fantastic performances will have inspired many people in America and around the world to practice taekwondo."

The team also reached the final of Italia's Got Talent in 2020, after also receiving a golden buzzer in the auditions.