The International Skating Union (ISU) has launched its official mobile application for fans.

Available on iOS and android devices, the ISU app will allow users to follow events and results in real time and receive the latest news on figure skating, speed skating, short track speed skating and synchronized skating and more.

A video section with a library of athletes’ biographies can also be accessed through the app.

"We are very excited to launch the ISU App in time for the season 2022/23," ISU President Jae Youl Kim said.

"Fans will be able to find all information on one platform which will make it so much easier for them to follow and enjoy ISU Sports.

The ISU app will allow users to follow events and results in real time and receive the latest news on all disciplines ©Getty Images

"This is a major improvement on the presentation and accessibility of the data for all stakeholders and the skating community."

The app will help fans keep track of all ISU events and disciplines in a user-friendly layout and clear format.

Some key features include a filter section for key data, ability to customise based on favourite athletes and teams and push notifications providing updates on events.

The app can be downloaded for free and has access to editorial and social media content of the ISU.