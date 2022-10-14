Boston in the United States is set to host the World Figure Skating Championships in 2025.

Scheduled to be held from March 24 to 30, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced provisionally that the American city will play host, one year prior to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Boston first hosted the World Figure Skating Championships at the TD Garden in 2016 and US Figure Skating confirmed that the same venue will host again in three years’ time.

It was also announced provisionally that Prague will host the 2026 edition of the World Championships, after the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Next year’s World Championships will be held in Saitama in Japan followed by Montreal in Canada in 2024.

Boston first hosted the World Figure Skating Championships at the TD Garden in 2016 ©Getty Images

The ISU also announced that Zagreb in Croatia will be welcoming skaters for the 2025 European Figure Skating Championships in January.

Hungarian city Debrecen has been awarded the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2025 and Tampere in Finland will be hosting the 2025 World Synchronized Skating Championships.

Finally, for the 2025-26 season, Sheffield in Britain has been allotted the European Figure Skating Championships.

A decision on the hosts for the Speed Skating and Short Track Speed Skating Championships will be announced after the ISU’s next council meeting.