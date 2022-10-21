Polish 400 metres runner Jakub Krzewina has been banned for 15 months for violating whereabouts rules three times in a year.

The Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) announced the sanction, which was imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Whereabouts information is required by anti-doping authorities so they can locate athletes without notice to test them, and three missed tests in 12 months amounts to an anti-doping rule violation.

"The whole situation affects not only me, but above all my family and relatives," Krzewina wrote on Facebook.

The first time he fell foul of the rules came in September 2020.

Krzewina was in a hospital five kilometres away from his given home address because he was undergoing a rescheduled operation for an inguinal hernia, it is claimed.

A doping control officer called Krzewina and asked if he would be able to get home within 15 minutes, but he said it would be impossible, so missed a test.

The second violation occurred three months later.

Krzewina was supposed to provide his place of stay for the first quarter of 2021, but he did not do so because POLADA sent him a reminder via letter instead of an email which previous communications had taken the form of, Krzewina claims.

The 33-year-old completed the data in early January instead but it still counts as a second missed test.

🔴17 października 2022 roku, Trybunał Arbitrażowy ds. Sportu w Lozannie (CAS) zdecydował o nałożeniu kary 15 miesięcy dyskwalifikacji na lekkoatletę Jakuba Krzewinę.



🔴Uznano, że zawodnik 3 razy naruszył zasady podawania danych pobytowych. — Michał Rynkowski (@micha_rynkowski) October 18, 2022

Finally, the third offense happened in March 2021 when Krzewina was at a training camp.

After consulting with a coach, Krzewina decided to stay at the event for a few more days than planned and claims to have changed his whereabouts data to cover it, but this was not registered by the system.

"On the last day of the grouping, I was woken up by a phone call from my wife saying that the controller was waiting for me at my address," said Krzewina.

"It turned out that the data he entered did not take into account just that one day.

"Maybe this is my oversight, but it may also be the fault of the application, which crashed many times while typing."

Krzewina was part of Poland's gold medal-winning 4x400m relay team at the 2018 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham in Britain.

He also won silver and bronze medals in the discipline at the Amsterdam 2016 and Zurich 2014 European Athletics Championships, respectively.

Krzewina's Polish quartet came fifth at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

insidethegames has contacted CAS for comment.