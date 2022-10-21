Rhine-Ruhr 2025 organisers have revealed plans to use the event as a catalyst for development in science, culture and business.

The three areas of focus were announced yesterday to mark 1,000 days until the event.

Para sport is due to be on the World University Games programme for the first time, as part of an inclusion drive.

It is claimed the focus on science can boost the multi-sport event's sustainability.

Organisers have also pointed to 20 of the 21 sports facilities being preexisting as an example of the event's sustainability bona fides, plus the public transport network between host cities Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen and Mülheim.

"Students act as role models in our society," Rhine-Ruhr 2025 chief executive Stefan Kürten said.

"With the Rhine-Ruhr 2025, the universities, society and the economy will get a boost, both nationally and internationally.

"The interlocking of science, sport and business will bring sustainable added value for our entire society."

Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Opening Ceremony ©Rhine-Ruhr 2025

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Conference is expected to headline cultural and academic events running alongside Rhine-Ruhr 2025.

The state's Government is also seeking to promote North Rhine-Westphalia as a science and sports hub.

"We invite all citizens, in addition to students and athletes, to make the FISU World University Games a joint success," added German University Sports Federation chair Jörg Förster.

"The Games will pave a new way for the Rhine-Ruhr Metropolitan Region's aspiration to become a multicultural, scientific and educational centre in Germany and Europe."

July 16 to 27 is the window allocated for Rhine-Ruhr 2025.