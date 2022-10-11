An International University Sports Federation (FISU) delegation has inspected the venue due to host the Opening Ceremony of the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games.

Düsseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena is due to host the Opening Ceremony as well as volleyball competition, and was among sites visited by a FISU team led by Technical Committee chair Melanie Sanford.

The Georg-Büchner-Gymnasium, Toni Turek Realschule, Max-Planck Gymnasium and Justus von Liebig Realschule - all proposed as volleyball training venues - were also inspected.

"After spending three days in Düsseldorf with the Local Organising Committee, I feel very optimistic about Düsseldorf hosting the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 World University Games," Sanford said.

"The venue here in Düsseldorf is fantastic and offers many possibilities for the teams.

"I think any team participating in the event will be very happy with the venue and I think this is going to be a fantastic event."

The Merkur Spiel-Arena is scheduled to host the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

The Merkur Spiel-Arena boasts a retractable roof and has hosted events including world-title boxing fights and international football matches.

The visit is scheduled to be the first of multiple FISU trips to inspect venues across the five hosting cities in the coming weeks.

"With Merkur Spiel-Arena and the training venues meeting the expectations of FISU, it is already a good sign and I´m confident that our other venues will also meet the standards," Rhine-Ruhr 2025 chief executive Stefan Kürten said.

"We highly appreciate the inputs and recommendations that FISU team have given us during the visit.

"We would like to keep working together to ensure we put out best foot forward to deliver a world-class event."