Olympic 1500m gold medallist among four ANOC Merit Award at General Assembly

Olympic gold medallist Noureddine Morceli was among the four recipients of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Merit Award at the General Assembly here.

The Algerian earned gold in the 1500 metres at Atlanta 1996, having earlier been crowned world champion three times in the distance.

The legendary runner is also a former world record holder for the mile.

He was joined by The Gambia National Olympic Committee President Beatrice Allen, her Djibouti National Olympic and Sports Committee counterpart Aïcha Garad Ali and retiring New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) President Mike Stanley in receiving the Merit Award, which recognises "persons who have in an exceptional way furthered or contributed to the work of the Association".

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell and secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, presented the awards to the recipients.

"It is a great pleasure, a great moment to be on this stage receiving this Olympic Order of Merit," Morceli said.

"This is more than winning the gold medal.

"This is very, very special."

IOC honorary member Beatrice Allen, right, was one of the Merit Award winners ©ANOC

Allen was an IOC member from 2006 until 2020, and became an honorary member last year.

Ali has led her country's National Olympic Committee since 2005, and been an IOC member for 10 years.

She is also an Executive Committee member of World Taekwondo.

Stanley has led the NZOC since 2009, but is set to retire at the end of the month.

Liz Dawson has been elected as his successor.

The ANOC Merit Award have been awarded since 1983.

The General Assembly in Seoul also featured the awarding of gifts to Korean Sport and Olympic Committee President Lee Kee-heung as a gesture of appreciation for staging the event, and former IOC head of NOC relations and Olympic Solidarity Pere Miró.