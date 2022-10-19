Honorary International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sir Craig Reedie has encouraged the sporting world to "pick up pace" towards the next two Olympic Games after securing a prestigious prize at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards here.

The former British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman, one of the architects of the successful London 2012 bid, was left in visible shock when he was announced as the winner of the contribution to the Olympic Movement award in the South Korean capital.

The special award was presented by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach as well as ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell and secretary general Gunilla Lindberg.

Sir Craig, who has held many leading roles at national and international bodies during his long career, claimed the prize came as a "complete surprise".

Sir Craig celebrates with Sebastien Coe in 2005 when London secured the hosting rights for the 2012 Olympics ©Getty Images

"These awards are made for wonderful performances at the Winter Olympic Games," Sir Craig told insidethegames.

"It seemed to be highly unlikely and I didn’t even think about it.

"Why would anyone want to remember a badminton player from many years ago.

"It’s very flaterring and very nice and very proud of it."

Sir Craig was chairman of the BOA from 1992 until 2005 where he played a key role in helping London secure the 2012 Olympics.

He was also IOC vice-president between 2012 and 2016 after joining the Executive Board in 2009 and gained honorary member status in 2021.

Other notable roles in the Olympic Movement, including between Executive Board member of ANOC for almost a decade and President of the International Badminton Federation between 1981 and 1984.

He was President of the World Anti-Doping Agency from 2014 until 2019, a period that coincided with the Russian doping scandal, a period he admits caused him some of the most anxious moments of his career.

Sir Craig, who started his sports administration career as secretary of the Scottish Badminton Union in 1964, revealed that badminton’s entry into the Olympics and the awarding of the Games to London were his two stand-out moments when reflecting on his life in sport.

"If I am allowed two, that’s a pretty impressive two," said Sir Craig, who earlier this year released an autobiography, Delivering London's Olympic Dream: A Long Life in Sport.

"As a young man, I wasn’t actually keen on the idea of awards but I was wrong,” added Sir Craig.

"I learned very quickly that I was wrong.

"If you say to someone ‘thank you very much for something, I think that’s a good idea for somebody to do that.

"For me at the end of this very long spell in sport, it’s just marvellous and I just hope that sport goes on and becomes more even more significant than it currently is."

Sir Craig Reedie was chairman of the BOA between 1992 and 2005 ©Getty Images

Among those on stage to hand over the trophy to Sir Craig included IOC President Thomas Bach, winner of the award in 2015.

Previous winners of the award have included fellow IOC members John Coates from Australia, Sam Ramsamy from South Africa, Mario Pescante, Julio Maglione from Uruguay and Carlos Nuzman from Brazil.

The late IOC President, Jacques Rogge, was the first winner of the award in 2014.

The 81-year-old Sir Craig he was looking forward to watching the Summer Olympics at Paris 2024 and the Winter Games at Milan Cortina 2026, and urged organisers to ensure they are successful Games.

"It is really important for the Olympic Movement to pick up the pace and get Games ready in Paris and Italy for the next Summer and Winter Games," added Sir Craig.

"When things are difficult, we really need to pick up the pace, look forward and be confident.

"I look forward very much to seeing that happen, although I will now be a television addict."