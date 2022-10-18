Recruitment has got completely underway for the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 volunteer programme.

Candidates need to complete a two-stage recruitment process, with the first step requiring individuals to register on the volunteer website before filling out a form.

The second stage involves an online interview for selected applicants.

The registration portal will be available until January 15 next year, and interviews will take place between December 2022 to April 2023.

Volunteers must be 16 or over by the time the Games start in June, with organisers insisting there's no such thing as "too old".

Fluent communication in English is required, and volunteers must be available for at least eight days during the event volunteering period from December to April 2023.

Every volunteer will be given a starter pack, which includes clothing and gadgets.

The Organising Committee will also provide food while at work, free public transport, the NNW insurance, the necessary training and a certificate.

The volunteer application process is open for the 2023 European Games in Poland ©Getty Images

For anyone outside of the Lesser Poland region, accommodation will be provided.

The third European Games will take place from June 21 to July 2 in 2023 with Kraków and Śląsk as the main venues.

Organisers are looking for people who are active, willing to help, open minded and have a passion for the Olympic Movement.

No previous volunteering experience is needed; volunteers will learn everything along the way.

"Working with us is a great opportunity to observe and participate in all the behind the scenes action of one of the world's biggest sporting events", said Marcin Nowak, President of the 2023 European Games Organising Committee.

"I can assure you, this a once in a lifetime adventure.

"I've met volunteers as a competitive athlete, then as a coach, to finally work with them as the Chef de Mission of the Polish Olympic Team.

Kraków-Małopolska is set to host the third European Games following editions in Baku and Minsk ©Getty Images

"So I am fully aware that their role cannot be taken for granted.

"We place high emphasis on this project.

"After all, we deeply care about anyone who’s coming to Kraków, we want them to feel good, and we'll do whatever we can to solve any issue that might occur along the way.

"The volunteers will be very much needed during each and every step of the Games - even before the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"They will help us to keep in touch with fans and athletes from all around Europe.

"They will help journalists, referees and coaches.

"Working during Games will provide them with many opportunities to meet different people and make valuable friendships."