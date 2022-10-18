More than 90 delegates set for OCA and Bahrain NOC's Gender Equity Seminar

More than 90 delegates, including 36 secretary-generals and Board members of National Olympic Committees, will attend the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) Gender Equity Seminar in Bahrain later this month.

Under the patronage of Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the event will be held from October 30 to 3.

The BOC is joint organiser with the OCA.

Among those present will be Raja Randhir Singh, Acting President of the OCA, and Husain Al-Musallam, the OCA director general and secretary general of the Kuwait Olympic Committee.

Al-Musallam is also President of the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

This month's OCA Gender Equity Seminar will be staged in Bahrain ©Getty Images

Faris Al Kooheji, secretary general of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, underlined the organisation's keenness to contribute to the Olympic movement and the promotion of the Olympic values.

He pointed out that gender equality is a main area of focus and is aligned with the aspirations and agendas of the IOC and the OCA.

"We are delighted to host the international seminar, where we will welcome 90 delegates representing 41 countries, be joined by 36 secretary generals and board members of Olympic Committees - of which 12 are women - and the participation of around 50 women in total representing senior Olympic leaders in Asia and the world," Kooheji added.

Sheikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, a member of the Board of Directors of the home Olympic Committee, extended her thanks to Sheikh Al Khalifa for his support of the event, which she said embodied his keenness for the empowerment of women and the promotion of their significant role in societies.

The seminar will propose a range of recommendations that reinforce the values of gender equality.