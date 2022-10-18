The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) is aiming to help all other Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) with its Project Legacy programme prior to the Doha 2030 Asian Games, which seeks to offer athlete development, training for officials and equipment provision.

The initiative will be open to all countries in the continent and will be overseen by a legacy committee, chaired by QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

Project Legacy is claimed to ensure targeted assistance for NOCs across local and regional elite training camps, social and cultural camps for youth engagement, athlete development, training and professional certification for NOC personnel, lectures and knowledge sharing, medical and anti-doping workshops, equipment provision, facility co-development and medical support.

"We promised that the Doha 2030 legacy would begin in 2021 and it has," said QOC secretary general Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

"Even before the formal launch of our pre-Games legacy project, we have supported Asian athletes through Tokyo 2020 preparations, athlete rehabilitation and many other programmes.

"Now, following collaboration with the OCA, we have announced Doha 2030's Project Legacy.

"We have been working with the OCA to ensure that Doha 2030 benefits all of Asia's NOCs and its athletes.

"Qatar is committed to ensuring that not only Team Qatar excels, but all of Asia's athletes excel as well.

"That process has already begun and is already bearing fruit."

QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani will chair the committee that oversees Project Legacy ©Getty Images

Doha 2030 is set to feature a sporting programme of 54 sports and disciplines contested in 39 existing venues.

The infrastructure already being in place is said to be key for Project Legacy to go ahead.

To apply, NOCs will be invited twice a year to complete an online form to receive the "targeted assistance."

"Project Legacy will create diverse opportunities for partnership and engagement within Asia's Olympic family," said QOC marketing and communications director Sheikha Asma Al Thani.

"It will also contribute to sustainable athlete development pathways and enhanced athlete performance.

"So that come 2030, every NOC has the chance to send their strongest team and achieve their best results at an Asian Games.

"We can reassure Asian NOCs that we are delivering on the promises we made to you.

"And we will continue to do so over the next eight years to bring you and your athletes lasting benefits and guarantee a world-class Asian Games."