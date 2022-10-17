Russian cross-country skiing head coach Yuri Borodavko has backed three-time Olympic champion Alexander Bolshunov to win one of the top prizes at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards here but claims "politics" may dash his hopes of victory.

This year’s ANOC Awards in the South Korean capital Seoul are set to celebrate the performances of athletes and countries at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Bolshunov was one of the stars of the Games in the Chinese capital, winning golds in the 30 kilometres skiathlon, 50km freestyle and 4x10km relay events as well as 15km classical silver and team sprint bronze.

Only three other athletes left Beijing with a five-medal haul.

Russian athletes have since been largely frozen out of competition in response to the country’s widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine.

Bolshunov was also one of several Olympic medallists from Russia to attend a pro-war rally by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March.

Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov caused controversy in March when he attended a pro-war rally in Moscow ©Getty Images

Speaking to Russia’s official news agency TASS, Borodavko believes Bolshunov’s showings at Beijing 2022 should make him a strong contender to clinch the men’s best athlete crown at the ANOC Awards.

"I know that Alexander is very popular in Europe, and even in the rest of the world," said Borodavko.

"This can be judged by how many letters he receives and how many autographs he had to give.

"But the situation itself, the difficult political situation and the unfavourable background around Russian sports can play a negative role in determining the winner.

"But I do not rule out that theoretically everything could turn out differently. It all depends on who was entrusted with choosing.

"What if they play a fair game and pay tribute to our athlete, who is really very popular in the world.

"I hope that sports politicians, although would be able to separate sports from politics in this matter."

The winners of the best male and female athlete prizes as well as the best male, female and mixed teams are set to be announced at the ANOC Awards staged at the COEX Convention Centre in Seoul.

Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Bø is expected to be in the running for the best male athlete title having bagged five medals, including four golds - one more than Bolshunov at Beijing 2022.

Johannes Thingnes Bø of Norway claimed more gold medals than any other athletes at Beijing 2022 with four ©Getty Images

Bø won the 10km sprint, 15km mass start, 4x7.5km relay and mixed relay crowns along with a 20km individual bronze.

French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet also left Beijing as a five-time Olympic medallist having bagged 20km individual and 12.5km pursuit golds as well as 10km sprint, 4x7.5km relay and mixed relay silvers.

Norwegian duo Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Therese Johaug are due to be in the mix for the best female athlete prize after they both captured three golds at Beijing 2022.

Cross-country skier Johaug came out on top in the 15km skiathlon, 30km freestyle and 10km classical competitions.

Biathlete Olsbu Røiseland triumphed in the 7.5km sprint, 10km pursuit and mixed relay events and earned 12.5km mass start and 15km individual bronzes.

The winners of the awards will be selected by the ANOC jury which is comprised of representatives from each of the five continents as well as an official from the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lingberg and the chair of the ANOC Athletes’ Commission.

They will be revealed on the night of the ceremony and are not communicated in advance.

Last year saw Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and Canadian swimmer Margaret MacNeil capture the respective best male and female athlete prizes at the ANOC Awards in recognition of their performance at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

insidethegames has contacted ANOC for comment.