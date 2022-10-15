European Tour Group becomes first professional golf tour to sign Race to Zero climate pledge

The European Tour Group has become the first professional golf tour to announce its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by becoming a signatory to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, and the framework’s Race to Zero pledge.

The Race to Zero pledge requires all signatories to commit to reducing direct emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2040.

It will be a key focus of Golf for Good, the European Tour group’s commitment to Driving Golf Further in an environmentally and socially sustainable way, ensuring the tour has a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities it visits.

The Sports for Climate Action Framework was created by the United Nations (UN) for sports organisations and their stakeholders to tackle climate change through a set of five principles.

They are undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental sustainability, reducing overall climate impact, educating for climate action, promoting sustainable and responsible consumption and advocating for climate action through communication.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour Group said: "The group’s DP World Tour is a global brand with millions of followers, so we have a clear responsibility and opportunity to use our platforms in the right way.

"Our net zero commitment shows that through Golf for Good we are serious about environmental responsibility and the role we can play.

The European Tour Group has become the first professional golf tour to sign up for the Race to Zero climate action pledge ©DP World Tour

"Our staff and leadership, under the guidance of our head of sustainability, are determined to ensure we fully meet all our pledges, and we appreciate the support of our expert partners and advisers in helping us do so.

"Of course, we also invite our partners and stakeholders to join us in making effective change."

The DP Tour added: "Becoming a signatory to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework is the logical next step in the tour’s Green Drive initiative, which has grown in scale and impact over several years and was relaunched on World Environment Day last year.

"The most recent sustainability strategy further aligns Green Drive with the Tour’s wider Golf for Good programme to create a new, holistic approach to sustainable development - on and through the tour."

Lindita Xhaferi Salihu, UN sports for climate action lead said: "The Sports for Climate Action Framework is about driving sports to net zero emissions no later than 2040 in line with keeping the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

"It is no small or easy undertaking, but to safeguard the future of sport, we must all join hands and efforts to win the race against climate change.

"We look forward to working with the tour alongside other signatories to set the pace for climate action and achieve the ambitious goals we have set for the Sports for Climate Action community."