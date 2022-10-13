UEFA has deepened its relationship with German-based Engelbert Strauss by securing the brand as the official workwear partner of the men's Euro 2024 tournament.

The work and utility brand has been a sponsor of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League since 2021.

It has also been a long-term partner of the German Football Association and Germany's national teams.

"We are honoured that Engelbert Strauss is building on its partnership with the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League and is now becoming a sponsor of our flagship men's national team tournament - the UEFA Euro," said Guy-Laurent Epstein, the marketing director of UEFA.

"Supporting those who work hard is something UEFA and Engelbert Strauss have in common, and we look forward to developing our ever-expanding partnership even further over the coming years."

Giulia Gwinn, left, and Laura Freigang, right, will work as ambassadors for Engelbert Strauss ©Getty Images

German women's footballers Giulia Gwinn and Laura Freigang - who both played central roles for their country at UEFA Women's Euro 2021 - will operate as ambassadors for Engelbert Strauss to build awareness around the tournament.

Euro 2024 is scheduled to take place across 10 German stadiums between June 14 and July 14 in two years time.

"The UEFA European Football Championship makes the hearts of football fans beat faster worldwide," said Henning Strauss, the chief executive and brand director of Engelbert Strauss.

"Strauss is the workwear partner of the tournament - of those working behind-the-scenes to deliver this global football festival.

"We're all working towards the next football festival in Germany in the summer of 2024."