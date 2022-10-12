Paris 2024 has rewarded a community on the outskirts of the city for its work to clean up the River Seine and its tributary the Marne.

The Val de Marne department to the South of Central Paris has spent some €80 million (£70 million/$77 million) in cleaning up the rivers and preventing waste discharge.

Paris 2024 said that the work was essential to ensuring the Olympic open water swimming events could go ahead in the river.

In return the region will be granted the same discounts for tickets as those municipalities hosting Olympic events at Paris 2024.

"We are fully aware of Val-de-Marne's commitment to the complete success of the Games, in particular to guarantee that the Seine in 2024 is swimable," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said in a letter to the departmental President Olivier Capitanio.

"The area will therefore be granted the same access to recognise these efforts," Estanguet added.

"I would like to thank Tony Estanguet for the attentiveness he has shown," Capitanio responded.

"I am delighted for the Val-de-Marnais that our department has obtained privileged access to the ticket office for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in the same way as the host communities, this is a fair recognition for the work undertaken here," he added.

It has also been announced that the region is also to be included in the itinerary for the Olympic Torch Relay which is expected to visit every department in France in 2024.

Many cities in the department have offered their gymnasiums and other sports facilities for visiting teams during the Games.

The area had applied unsuccessfully to stage sporting events during the Games.

it is estimated that approximately one million tickets will be allocated to areas hosting events during the Olympics.

"It was important that your department be able to benefit from the same access to the Games ticket office as the host communities, enhancing your investment and that of all your constituents for our project," Estanguet told Captanio.

Although precise details have yet to be confirmed, local sports leaders have already welcomed the decision.

"Our volunteers and members are already asking us a lot about access to the ticket office," Saint-Maur multisport club President Jean-François Bedu said.

"Being able to attend the Games will be recognition of their daily work," Bedu added.