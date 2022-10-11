Srinakharinwirot University in Thailand has been selected as the host of the fifth edition of the United Through Sports (UTS) World Youth Festival between November 14 and 22.

The Bangkok-based educational institution is viewed as one of Asia’s leading universities.

"The university and Thailand are opening its doors to the youth of the world, which presents a unique opportunity for the students to take part in a variety of sports and educational sessions with international organisations," associate professor Somchai Santiwatanakul, the President of Srinakharinwirot University, said.

The Thai capital is set to stage the event in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2022 - a meeting of worldwide economic leaders - and Global Entrepreneurs Week, which will see more than 700 youth leaders and ambassadors from five continents unite to discuss sport and culture.

UTS was formed in 2017 under the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport and seeks to help create more inclusive and equal sporting events, form alliances and deliver access to sports for all young people as a basic human right.

Stephan Fox, second to left, signed the contract alongside Somchai Santiwatanakul, centre ©UTS

The UTS World Youth Festival was first hosted at SportAccord in 2018 and 2019 in Bangkok and the Gold Coast respectively before being moved to a virtual format in 2020, when it was officially staged in Bangkok.

Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh held last year's virtual event.

"We give our respect and thanks to the Kingdom of Thailand for their support towards the UTS World Youth Festival 2022," UTS President Stephan Fox remarked.

"With this new hybrid format, we have emerged stronger than ever before from the global pandemic.

"The international sporting community will be sending their youth ambassadors to Thailand and at the same time, we will welcome thousands of youth through the virtual platform giving an extended opportunity for anybody to join, from anywhere around the world."