Davlat Bobonov became host country Uzbekistan's first medallist at the World Judo Championships in Tashkent while world number one Barbara Matić triumphed in an all-Croatian final.

Bobonov produced a roaring atmosphere in the Humo Arena as he downed Italy's Christan Parlati to win gold in the men's under-90-kilogram final.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov were in attendance for the bout specially to see the world number one in action.

Parlati lost the match 10 seconds into the golden score round after picking up three shidos for minor infringements which result in a disqualifying hansoku-make.

When the referee's supervisory panel overturned the umpire's decision to spare Parlati of a third shido the crowd was thrust into ecstasy.

It was a spectacular moment, not only for Bobonov, but for judo in Uzbekistan as well which was confirmed by Mirziyoyev shaking the hand of International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer with a beaming smile on his face.

Georgia occupied both spaces on the bottom step of the podium as Tokyo 2020 champion Lasha Bekauri and 2022 European gold medallist Luka Maisuradze prevailed in their bronze-medal matches.

The pair saw off Spaniard Tristani Moskhlishvili and Ivan Silva of Cuba, respectively.

Barbara Matić forced her compatriot Lara Cvjetko into submission to win her second world title ©Getty Images

Defending champion Matić faced an intriguing challenge in the form of compatriot Lara Cvjetko in the women's under-70kg final as the 21-year-old had performed beyond her years with dominant performances in the previous rounds.

However, it was not to be for the young gun as it quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

Following a series of attacks, Matić sealed the deal with a devastating arm bar pin that forced Cvjetko into a quick submission.

Prior to the final, Japan's Saki Niizoe and German Miriam Butkereit faced off in the bronze-medal match.

Niizoe's early waza-ari proved decisive as she nervously edged out the win despite being one shido away from disqualification to clinch her first world medal.

Double European champion Sanne van Dijke of The Netherlands claimed the second bronze with victory over Shiho Tanaka of Japan.

Tanaka picked up an early stomach injury that left her buckled over for some time.

Eventually the Asian champion returned to the bout but only momentarily as she threw in the towel to give van Dijke bronze.

Van Dijke then awkwardly carried her opponent off the tatami after struggling to pick her up and perhaps not realising that her legs were not the problem.

The Championships go into the sixth day tomorrow with the women's under-78kg and men's under-100kg tournaments scheduled.