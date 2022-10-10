IJF taps into esports with launch of second Minecraft experience

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has created a server on the video game Minecraft in an attempt to "spread and promote the values of judo" to children following the success of its Tokyo 2020 esports initiative.

The Mystery of the Kodokan is an in-game "experience" that is a sequel to last year's that focused on the Nippon Budokan stadium.

The pair make up the Mystery of Judo series.

It is claimed that more than two million children worldwide participated in the activity during the postponed Olympics, with 90 per cent of those having never engaged in judo before.

In the new version, players are challenged to collect all judo belts, hidden in and around the Kodokan Judo Institute and the virtual world that has been created around it.

Collecting all the belts will grant players access to claim a unique in-game judo Minecraft skin.

The server has been launched in Tashkent to celebrate the launch of the 2022 World Championships and is available for desktop and mobile players.





"Following the success of Mysteries of the Budokan, launched on the occasion of the Tokyo Games last year, and having surpassed more than 2 million unique users, we were fortunate to receive interest and collaboration from the Kodokan to promote the historical birthplace of judo, using Minecraft for the youth," said IJF director general Vlad Marinescu.

"It is an experience that gamifies learning in order to share the values and principles of judo.

"We congratulate our partners involved in this beautiful, mythical and legendary world and we are proud to launch it this year on the occasion of the World Championships in Tashkent."

The Kodokan was founded in Tokyo in 1882 by Kanō Jigorō, the founder of judo, and is globally considered as the home of judo.

With the launch, the IJF is aiming to continue to establish a footprint within the esports industry while teaching judo values to make better citizens through video games.

"We are very proud to launch the second chapter of The Mystery of Judo," said Ruben Houkes, IJF Judo for Children chairman.

"To promote our sport, we need to be there, where our new generation of judoka are, offering them a unique first judo experience, combining history, judo and values."