Hangzhou 2022 venues have been used at least 2 million times, organisers say ©Getty Images

More than two million people have used venues built for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, according to organisers.

Of the 56 competition venues, 54 have been opened to the public.

A further 31 training venues have also been put to use in advance of the Asian Games, which the COVID-19 crisis has delayed until 2023.

The figure of 2 million people experiencing Asian Games venues includes both spectators at large-scale events and members of the public being able to exercise and practice sport at Hangzhou 2022 facilities.

A platform named "Asian Games Venues Online" has been launched which offers users the chance to book a venue.

In little more than four months of operation, more than 1.5 million people have taken advantage of the platform via in excess of 84,000 transactions, according to Hangzhou 2022.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to be China's third staging of the Asian Games, following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

New dates of September 23 to October 8 next year have been set by the Olympic Council of Asia.

The majority of Hangzhou 2022 venues have opened their doors to the public ©Getty Images
The majority of Hangzhou 2022 venues have opened their doors to the public ©Getty Images

It is among a number of sporting events in the country to be either cancelled or delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis, with China's borders still largely shut as it pursues a "zero-COVID" strategy.

It did stage the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year, inside a "closed-loop management system" which kept all participants away from the Chinese public. 

The schedule of COVID-19-hit international events has also brought China's record on human rights under scrutiny.

Several Western nations took part in a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 but Asian countries largely did not join. 

Japan notably did not send Government officials to the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, but stopped short of announcing support for the diplomatic boycott.