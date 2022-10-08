Laura Walthier showed that practice makes perfect as she topped a Hungarian one-two-three to clinch women’s gold at the International Modern Pentathlon Union’s (UIPM) test event for obstacle racing here.

After missing out on a medal yesterday with a fourth-place finish, Walthier completed the eight-obstacle course to defeat Orsolya Varga in a tight gold-medal match at the WOSiR Drzonków training centre in Zielona Góra.

It was nip and tuck all the way with Walthier gaining an advantage over the tilted ladder before Varga clawed her way and moved ahead after the penultimate ring toss obstacle.

Varga failed to get up the four-metre high warped wall at the first time of asking, allowing Walthier the chance to snatch victory.

Walthier claimed gold in 2min 11.8sec before cheering on Varga who gave her all to finish in 2:29.3.

"I enjoyed it," said Walthier.

"It was really hard but I think it was easier than yesterday as I knew the obstacles.

"There were hard parts, but I liked it and I am really happy because I got to the top of the wall.

"It was really fun.

"I like horses so much but I am happy because I tried it and I liked it."

Obstacle-specialists also took part to demonstrate how to complete the course at pace ©UIPM

Dorottya Tatar completed a Hungarian clean sweep after the rest of the eight-strong field failed to finish.

"Physically it was quite hard as we never do anything like this," said Tarar.

"Some of the obstacles were quite easy where some of the others I couldn’t do but I like it.

"There is a lot of obstacles where you have to work with your body weight.

"In modern pentathlon we don’t have to do anything just with our body.

"It was hard, but I think we can get used to it."

A total of 25 pentathletes competed in today’s men’s event with Poland’s Dragan Szczur emerging victorious.

Szczur proved too strong for Britain’s Toby Prince as he made light work of the eight obstacles to win in an impressive time of 33.2sec.

After slipping on the tilting ladder, Prince struggled to close the gap on Szczur as he had to settle for silver in 57.6.

"I got a bit ambitious," said Prince.

"I decided to try jumping the fourth rung instead of the third, which I went through in the first round.

A pentathlete tackles the globe grasper before heading to the cat grip ©UIPM

"I didn't quite make it and slipped off and had too much to catch up.

"I just trundled along to the end after that.

"I don't really want to say too much of my opinion right now [on obstacle racing].

"But I did really enjoy it.

"I thought was really fun.

"It seemed well run.

"The obstacles were difficult.

"That was enough of a challenge and gave me the thrill of competing in the sport."

Third place went to Feher Bogdan Holeczy of Hungary who clocked 31.4 in the bronze-medal match as Kazakhstan's Konstantin Sychev touched the button in 34.2.

Obstacle racing is being trialled by the UIPM as a replacement for horse riding which is being axed after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The course has been created in collaboration with the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television to resemble the sequences made popular by the Ninja Warrior that is based on Japanese TV series Sasuke.

Pentathletes tackled eight obstacles including sonic steps, double swings, tilting ladders, floating steps, globe grasper, single cat grab, ring toss and the warped wall.