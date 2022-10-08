The International Judo Federation's (IJF) Judo for Peace Commission head director Nicolas Messner wants the initiative to inspire other International Federations to follow suit in launching similar programmes to support those in need amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion has reached its 227th day and the IJF remains one of few global governing bodies to have a specific panel set up to provide relief efforts on its behalf.

"We hope that the IJF example can lead to other federations and organisations to launch similar initiatives because that's what the world needs now," Messner told insidethegames at the IJF's Judo World Championships in Tashkent.

"The world needs peace, the world needs safety and that's where sport, beyond the top events and highest level, can play an important role."

It is claimed that, through Judo for Peace, the IJF has helped to move more than 600 children out of the war-torn country and into nearby Romania and Hungary.

The IJF also covers costs of accommodation, schooling and providing training facilities.

Judo for Peace was set up prior to the Russian invasion and has numerous schemes to help others all around the world.

Judo for Peace is eager not to forget about others in need, not just those impacted by the war in Ukraine ©Getty Images

"Anyone who has the power and the possibility to support Ukrainian refuges but also anyone in the world who is in a difficult situation," Messner said.

"There are conflicts all over the world so we should not forget the other ones.

"We are also taking care of refugees in the southern part of Africa, in Zambia, Malawi and South Africa.

"They also need our help and our support.

"Anyone can help and support anyone who is in a difficult situation.

"We can all one day become a refugee because of conflict, because of climate change, because of social issues.

"No one is safe.

"When we are safe, we should take care of those who aren't."

Messner stated that it is natural for judokas to want to help others as the sport is built on creating better citizens and he cited a principle jita-kyoei which means "mutual prosperity and welfare."