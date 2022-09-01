International and local groups have proposed lifesaving for inclusion at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The International Life Saving Federation and Life Saving Victoria have submitted an expression of interest to the Victorian Government, with lifesaving's direct links to humanitarian objectives being championed.

Surf Life Saving Australia, Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth and Royal Life Saving Society Australia have all backed the expression of interest.

Having lifesaving on the Victoria 2026 programme would showcase lifesaving expertise and raise awareness of drowning prevention across the Commonwealth, they argue.

It is also claimed that pool and ocean lifesaving events could attract big audiences and can even drive tourism.

We are proud to support @ils_life_saving alongside @rlsscw, @RoyalLifeSaving and @SLSAustralia, in submitting a bid to include lifesaving at #Vic2026CG!



If successful, this would see us showcase our lifesavers on the #Commonwealth stage 🤞 pic.twitter.com/C5D6VGYjcp — Life Saving Victoria (@LifeSavingVic) August 25, 2022

Lifesaving was on the Birmingham 2022 World Games programme, with 16 medal events in total.

These included the 200 metres obstacle swim, 200m super lifesaver, a medley relay and various races involving manikins which tested different techniques.

Lifesaving has never appeared at the Commonwealth Games before, but proponents will hope the chance to implement something new will appeal to Victoria 2026.

Sixteen sports have been confirmed on the Victoria 2026 programme, plus six Para sports, with Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar saying "three or four" more sports are likely to be added.

Archery, coastal rowing, judo, shooting, taekwondo, orienteering, wrestling and modern pentathlon's laser-run are among other sports in the running for inclusion.