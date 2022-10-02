Australia's football governing body has condemned the actions of a "small minority" of fans for engaging in behaviour against its values.

Sydney United 58 supporters appeared to have performed Nazi salutes during the 2022 Australia Cup final against Macarthur FC.

They were also caught booing Welcome to Country, which is a common ritual performed during events to acknowledge the land in Australia.

A-league team Macarthur FC won the game 2-0 against the first non-A-league team to reach an Australia Cup final.

However, the game was marred as cameras caught some Sydney United 58 fans raising their arm in an upward movement, resembling a Nazi salute.

A total of eight people were ejected from the CommBank Stadium in Western Sydney.

"Football Australia acknowledges and strongly condemns the actions of a small minority of individuals who engaged in behaviour that is not consistent with Football Australia's values and wider community expectations," Football Australia said in a statement.

A-league team Macarthur FC won the game 2-0 against Sydney United 58 ©Getty Images

"Football Australia also acknowledges that the noise level of the crowd during the Welcome to Country performed by Erin Wilkins before the commencement of the game reached unacceptable levels.

"We regret that this occurred and are reviewing all available footage and audio to further analyse the incident."

The governing body also said it is working with the police to take "strong and swift action" against those who indulged in "anti-social behaviour".

Reports also emerged of a group of fans singing Za Dom Spremni - a chant used by the far-right Ustase movement in Croatia in the 1930s.

Former Australian footballer Craig Foster, who started his career at Sydney United 58, also spoke out on social media against the incident.

"My apologies to Indigenous Australia," Foster said on Twitter.

"I condemn the horrific display of racist hate & stand with our Jewish & other affected communities."