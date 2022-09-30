The Olympic Committee of El Salvador (COES) has voted to create an Athletes' Commission and introduced new training programmes at its General Assembly.

An Athletes' Commission was created via the approval of new statutes.

A prosecutor position, with that person to be in charge of ensuring compliance with the Olympic Charter and the COES statutes, was also established.

COES President Armando Bruni presented three new training programmes at the gathering in San Salvador, two of which target Presidents of National Federations and one designed for coaches.

One of the schemes for national bodies' leaders aims to educate them on the COES strategic plan.

This is an attempt to develop sports administration skills and strategic planning.

San Salvador s due to stage next year's Central American and Caribbean Games ©Getty Images

The other President-focused initiative will look to support the individuals make national bodies more self-sufficient.

Presidents will be offered guidance on internal management of resources and how best to develop and promote officials.

The coaching programme has been tailored to those involved with the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which El Salvador is hosting.

El Salvador has not hosted the event since 1935.