Muaythai fighter and Samsun local Devrim Aydın was one of the starlets in the finals yesterday at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Cup Combat Sports, and is now focused on making sport part of her life through her career.

With over 11,000 followers on Instagram, Aydın is one of the most notable young combat athletes in her country, with dreams to continue past her student years into a professional career.

Representing the host university, Ondokuz Mayıs University, the 21-year-old defeated Miryam Chalghomi of Sorbonne University in the United Arab Emirates for the gold medal in the women's under-63.5 kilogram category.

Speaking to insidethegames after her medal ceremony, the Turkish athlete expressed her emotions after winning the title, while explaining how she balances her social media life with her training.

"I'm very happy because I'm here in Samsun and I'm a winner," said Aydın.

"I'm doing my best for sport and that is my priority.

"I've been trying to capture some moments here for Instagram and social media.

"I'm trying my best to balance both, but my main focus is the sport."

Balancing remains in her university life too, as Aydın studies for a degree in physical education teaching.

Although a dual career is not her ambition for now, she is determined to work in education if her dreams of becoming a professional athlete do not materialise.

"For now I would like to focus my career on muaythai, but if there is injury or what, I may then move into a second career as a physical education teacher," added Aydın.

"I really want to focus on my muaythai and kickboxing career, and compete in different professional competitions."

Aydın was one of seven Turkish muaythai athletes to claim a gold medal from 15 bouts yesterday in Samsun.

The FISU World Cup Combat Sports is scheduled to finish tomorrow.