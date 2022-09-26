Turkish University Sports Federation (TUSF) President Mehmet Günay says the nation is looking to host the 2028 European Universities Games, with bidding for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer and Winter World University Games also possible.

Speaking exclusively to insidethegames, Günay highlighted his pride at hosting the FISU World Cup Combat Sports here, with hopes that it could lead to more university sports events in the future.

"This is the first World Cup with six sports coming together," Günay said.

"It's a new challenge of coming together and combining six sports.

"We are successful in wrestling, karate, boxing and muaythai.

"We think this World Cup would be nice for us.

"This also gave us an opportunity for young and inexperienced athletes to compete."

A total of 202 athletes at the FISU World Cup Combat Sports are from Turkey.

The event was moved from Yekaterinburg in May following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey is also due to host the FISU World Cup 3x3 Basketball in late October in Istanbul, with the last day of competition set to take place in the famous Taksim Square.

With North Carolina and Chungcheong vying for the 2027 FISU Summer World University Games, the TUSF President knows that the earliest time to host the event would be 2029 - but is currently focused on winning the bid for the 2028 European Universities Games.

Turkey is currently hosting the inaugural edition of the FISU World Cup Combat Sports ©FISU

"When they declare for application we have to prepare and get official permission from our Government to apply," Günay said.

"Next year the European University Sports Association (EUSA) I think will select a host for 2028."

Günay claims there is positive feedback from EUSA and Turkish officials over a bid, but that these are informal talks.

Five locations - Samsun, Istanbul, Konya, Kocaeli and Mersin - are expected to be on the shortlist.

Günay believes five nations are set to bid and if Turkey comes up short, attention will turn to the 2029 Summer World University Games and the 2031 Winter World University Games.

"We are speaking to FISU for 2029 and 2031," added Günay.

"Which one will be nice for us?

"We must discuss this with our sports authorities.

"We have so much experience hosting.

"We are ready to be organisers."

Izmir hosted the Summer Universiade in 2005, with Erzurum the venue for the 2011 Winter Universiade.

The FISU World Cup Combat Sports is scheduled to finish on Friday (September 30).