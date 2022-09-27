Women's world record-holder Bridit Kosgei has withdrawn from this Sunday's (October 2) London Marathon - an event she has won twice - due to a minor hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old Kenyan, whose world record of 2 hours 14min 4sec was set at the 2019 Chicago Marathon, won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020.

She also won the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year having finished second in last summer's Olympic race.

"I have been struggling over the past month with an issue in the hamstring of my right leg," Kosgei said in a statement.

Kenya's world record-holder Brigid Kosgei won her second London Marathon in 2020 but finished fourth last year and has dropped out of Sunday's edition with a hamstring problem ©Getty Images

"My training has been up and down and not the way I would like to prepare to be in top condition for the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

"We’ve decided it's best I withdraw from this year’s race and get further treatment on my injuries in order to enter 2023 stronger than ever."

Kosgei’s winning run in London came to an end last year when she finished fourth in a race won by her compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei, who is set to headline the event this coming weekend.

The London Marathon is taking place in October for a third year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is due to return to April from next year.